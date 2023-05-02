Riyadh, SPA -- Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City signed an agreement with Le Cordon Bleu, one of the world's leading educational centres in culinary arts and hospitality management.

The objective of this partnership is to strengthen cooperation and develop Saudi talents in culinary arts both locally and globally. As part of this agreement, Le Cordon Bleu Arab Institute for Education will be established in Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City in Riyadh.

The establishment of this institute comes as part of the Culinary Arts Commission's efforts to improve the efficiency of the culinary arts sector in Saudi Arabia by providing international expertise to those interested in and practising culinary arts.

The commission aims to provide prestigious educational options by attracting the most renowned academies and institutes of cooking and hospitality to the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed in the presence of David Henry, CEO of Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City, Andre Cointreau, President and CEO of Le Cordon Bleu, and Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission.

The CEO of Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City confirmed that Le Cordon Bleu will help achieve the city's goals and Saudi Vision 2030 by providing abundant opportunities for Saudi talents to achieve their creative ambitions while attracting international talents.

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, indicated that Saudi chefs are already creative, and the culinary school will help them sharpen their fundamental and classic skills.

Andre Cointreau, President and CEO of Le Cordon Bleu, mentioned that Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City is the ideal location for the school, which will be the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will enable beneficiaries to acquire diverse cultural experiences in the culinary field.

It is worth noting that in 2019, Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "Misk", in partnership with the Quality of Life Program and in collaboration with Le Cordon Bleu, launched a specialized training program in culinary arts from which 30 young men and women from 6 different regions across the Kingdom have already graduated.