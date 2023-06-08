Saudi Arabia - IGY Marinas, a worldwide network of luxury marinas, has will develop and operate the prestigious marina at Sindalah, the luxury island destination at NEOM, the global development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Perfectly positioned as a glamorous gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah will be the closest ultra-prime superyacht marina to Europe and the Mediterranean.

Expected to become an iconic destination for the world’s yachting community, the maritime facility will offer 86 berths for yachts up to 50 metres and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 metres.

Antoni Vives, Head of Urban Development at NEOM, said: “Sindalah will be one of the most alluring and vibrant yachting destinations in the world, thanks to its strategic location, outstanding amenities and stunning natural landscapes. This partnership with IGY is one of many steps we are taking to achieve our vision of reshaping the global yachting calendar, with NEOM located one day’s cruising distance from the Mediterranean Sea.”

IGY’s unique expertise will help Sindalah realise this goal and set a benchmark for premium customer experience. Once established, the marina will join IGY’s international superyacht marina network of 23 marinas across 12 countries - the only network of its kind in the world - as well as their exclusive superyacht membership program IGY Trident.

Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas, said: “Sindalah perfectly integrates with IGY’s global vision to connect the world’s most incredible yachting destinations across our growing marina network. The addition of NEOM to the IGY platform provides superyacht owners, captains and charter guests unrivaled destinations, service and convenience. IGY is tremendously excited about the opportunity to promote this amazing new destination to the international yachting community.”

The Red Sea is home to over 2,000 marine species, 600 of which are endemic to its waters and cannot be found elsewhere in the world - from dolphins, turtles, dugongs, manta rays and whale sharks, to rare corals and colorful reef fish. On land, visitors to Sindalah will enjoy a redefined luxury island experience, with high-end premium hotels including Four Seasons and the Ultra Luxury Collection by Marriott, groundbreaking retail offerings, culinary dining from Michelin star chefs and an exotic golf course designed by Robert Trend Jones and operated by IMG.

A visionary project comprising four exceptional regions - The Line, Trojena, Oxagon and Sindalah –NEOM aims to be a world leader in environmental conservation, thriving business and exceptional livability.

Due to open in Q1 2024, Sindalah will be the first region in NEOM to welcome guests.

