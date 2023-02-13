Saudi Arabia - Ahsa InterContinental Hotel in the cultural city of Al-Hofuf in Saudi Arabia has announced the grand launch and opening of the luxurious new spa for both men and women, a collaboration between Al Ahsa InterContinental Hotel and Spa L’Occitane.

The hotel is also proud to announce the renovation of its lobby with the addition of an indoor water feature and sombre wall colours, highlighting its spectacular ceiling.

The event also saw the launch of its new restaurant “Flavors”. Located in the lobby of Al Ahsa InterContinental Hotel, Flavors offers guests a wide variety of buffet style breakfast and features live cooking stations, theme nights in addition to a tantalizing à la carte menu.

The Palmarosa SPA is the first L’Occitane inspired spa in the Eastern Province to offer an exclusive selection of L’Occitane en Provence treatments and therapies. Located on the ground floor of the hotel, it includes several treatment rooms, hammam facilities and relaxation rooms for both men and women.

The brand-new spa will offer a fully integrated and holistic well-being journey with a wide range of singular and pioneering treatments using L’Occitane en Provence’s signature beauty products. All of the exclusive products are created at the brand’s own laboratories and are rich in natural and organic ingredients with certified origin and proven effectiveness.

The treatments offered to guests include the award-winning Aromachology Relaxing Massage inspired by Swedish effleurage, Balinese massage techniques and the Chinese tradition of acupressure whose proven effectiveness was endorsed by the COSNAT Institute in Provence.

“The Al Ahsa InterContinental hotel has always been an iconic hotel in the market and, it was clear that major investment would be needed to cement the hotel’s position as one of the region’s leading hotels. Whilst the pandemic was clearly devastating for the hotel industry, we took the opportunity, during the low demand period, to expedite the renovation program. The result has been fantastic and it’s wonderful to hear the incredibly positive feedback we are receiving from both previous and new customers,” said Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Afaliq, CEO of AH GROUP OF CO.

Rabih Beaino, General Manager of Al Ahsa InterContinental Hotel, said: Now, as we enter a new era for hotel with an extensive renovation that includes the lobby, Flavours restaurant, SPA, club lounge, Ballroom and a few rooms, we are definitely reinforcing the hotel’s legendary status along with our guest expectations.

“We found it important to maintain the historic piece of the ceiling as we look forward to the future. Our traditional hand crafted ceiling honours the past while the modern vibe welcomes guests who are young-at-heart and ready for a luxury experience, precisely the reason we have tied up with a brand for our SPA.

“L’Occitane is a fine brand to bring under our banner and offers us great potential in the markets we serve. The spa range of products will bolster our core offering and further define our footprint in the region.”

Catherine Tran, Director of Spa Business Development at Spa L’Occitane said: “It has been an honour for SPA L’Occitane to collaborate with the team at Al Ahsa InterContinental Hotel in creating such a fabulous spa experience for the hotel’s guests. We look forward to unveiling our award-winning treatments and latest spa innovations within the property.”

