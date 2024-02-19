His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, toured the 29th edition of Gulfood (Gulfood 2024), the world’s largest annual global food and beverage (F&B) sourcing event, which commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

His Highness said that Gulfood 2024 highlights the UAE's growing role in facilitating knowledge exchange and fostering partnerships to advance excellence in vital global sectors. This role is firmly rooted in the nation's commitment to encouraging the adoption of innovative solutions aimed at enhancing sustainable economic growth and human wellbeing, he said.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that organising events like Gulfood forms part of the UAE’s efforts to foster new solutions for raising the efficiency of global supply chains. The event also serves as a major platform for accelerating global collaboration in the food sector, reflecting the UAE's keenness to nurture partnerships between public and private sectors and key stakeholders. He stated that Dubai is well positioned to play a key role in enhancing global food security due to its position as a hub for technology and innovation, its status as a pivotal node in global trade, and its high-quality infrastructure and connectivity.

His Highness also said that the organisation of Gulfood 2024 is aligned with the aims of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to double Dubai’s GDP and establish it as one of the world's top three urban economies. By promoting excellence and sustainable practices, the UAE seeks to make meaningful contributions to worldwide efforts to create a more resilient future for the global economy and international trade.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness toured the event, which is being held from 19th-23rd February and has drawn 5,500 exhibitors and visitors from 190 countries. During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about a diverse array of products, services, and technological advancements in the F&B industry. These innovations primarily aim to minimise costs, improve efficiency, decrease food waste, and strengthen supply chains. He was also briefed about the Gulfood Inspire Conference, being held as part of the event.

Also accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed during the visit were Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Helal Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA); and a number of senior officials.