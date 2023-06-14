Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor, has announced development of a future Anantara resort in Trojena, the unique year-round mountain destination in NEOM, Saudi Arabia.

Situated at the heart of NEOM, 50 kilometres from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, and with a high elevation up to 2,600 metres, Trojena will be home to the Gulf’s first outdoor ski resort, staging world-class sporting events and redefining luxury living and travel offerings as a global sanctuary of well-being.

With a mountain landscape and surrounded by nature, the new 270-key Anantara resort will be located in Trojena’s Water Village, part of the Valley Cluster of hospitality and residential offerings to be developed.

Curating personal travel experiences for discerning travellers with a wide scope of interests, the Anantara will be home to a multitude of facilities, including a vast Anantara Spa, a spectacular infinity pool with mountain and lake views, a star gazing deck, an outdoor cinema, and a sports and activity pavilion with a wide range of activities.

