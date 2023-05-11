Marriott International and Three Musketeers Hospitality (TMH), a UAE-based real estate developer, have signed an agreement to bring Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts to Ras Al Khaimah on a prime beachfront location.

The new Le Méridien Al Marjan Island Resort & Spa will enhance the premium hospitality offerings on Marjan’s flagship Al Marjan Island with the expected addition of 350 keys by 2026.

The resort, developed by Three Musketeers Hospitality (TMH), a wholly owned subsidiary of UAE-based Plus Holding Limited (PHL) founded by Jaideep Halwasiya, Surendra Bagri and Hari Tibrewala, is the latest addition to Al Marjan Island’s growing portfolio of hospitality destinations that are a key pillar in the northern Emirate’s rising visitor numbers from around the world.

Le Méridien Al Marjan Island Resort & Spa is anticipated to feature 350 contemporary guest rooms with uninterrupted ocean views. Plans for the new hospitality destination feature seven food and beverage venues and a range of recreational facilities including a fitness centre, swimming pool, spa and kids club. The property will reflect Le Meridien’s spirit of savouring the good life and feature signature brand programmes and spaces, such as Le Meridien Hub – a modern reinterpretation of the traditional hotel lobby.

Marjan, the master-developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has welcomed the signing of the agreement.

Abdulla Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said: “We are delighted that Marriott International is bringing the premium and distinctive experiences of Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts to our residents and visitors on Al Marjan Island.

“The growing portfolio of bold and ambitious integrated projects on the island are redefining waterfront living in the UAE and attracting more investments into the Emirate. Marriott International’s new Le Méridien Al Marjan Island Resort & Spa is a natural fit on Al Marjan Island, which continues to grow its hotel inventory and enrich its appeal as an investment and lifestyle destination.”

Ajay Kumar Halwasiya, Managing Director, Three Musketeers Hospitality, said: “Le Méridien Al Marjan Island Resort & Spa will be the first greenfield Marriott International hotel in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and we are excited to collaborate with Marriott International in developing a lifestyle resort that offers modern conveniences for the Emirate’s visitors.

“We see ample growth opportunities in the Emirate’s rapidly booming tourism sector, and the experiential offerings that the European-born brand is renowned for, will complement the expectations of the adventure and leisure guests on Al Marjan Island.”

"We are excited to work with Three Musketeers Hospitality to bring Le Méridien’s contemporary design, engaging spaces and signature programming to Al Marjan Island,” said Saahil Lalit, Vice President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “Ras Al Khaimah continues to grow as a sought-after leisure destination, and through our current portfolio and upcoming developments we look forward to supporting the overall growth of the tourism sector in the Emirate.”

Having welcomed 1.13 million overnight visitors in 2022, a 16 percent increase in tourist arrivals compared to the previous year, Ras Al Khaimah is set for huge growth across its hospitality and tourism sectors.

Buoyed by a strong demand outlook and a robust recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, beachfront plots on Al Marjan Island are creating new opportunities for hotel development in Ras Al Khaimah, with high potential returns appealing to investors, according to a recent study unveiled by Colliers.

