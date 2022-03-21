LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s collection of independent luxury properties, has signed an agreement for a new resort surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscapes on the private Al Nawras Island in Abu Dhabi.

Expected to open in 2023, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts will mark the brand’s entry into the UAE capital. Perfectly situated in one of Abu Dhabi’s most recreational yet tranquil areas and designed with elements inspired by the destination, the resort will offer an exclusive escape on a private, secluded island, while still providing seamless access for those who wish to explore the vibrant city and its cultural experiences.

The all-villa resort will offer 80 expansive and elegantly designed beach and water villas as well as a 450-sq-m two-bedroom Royal Villa surrounding a state-of-the-art golf course.

“We’re delighted to be bringing LXR Hotels & Resorts to Abu Dhabi with Al Nawras Island,” said Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton.

“The UAE’s burgeoning capital has established itself as a global hub in recent years and has seen incredible development in terms of hospitality, sports and tourism. I believe Al Nawras Island will complement Abu Dhabi’s luxury hotel landscape perfectly and we look forward to guests experiencing this unique property.”

Al Nawras Island will place a strong emphasis on exploration, expression, and wellbeing. Among the property’s world-class leisure and recreational facilities are an upscale gym, fitness studio, and three stunning swimming pools – one indoor and two outdoor, as well as tennis and paddle courts, a private marina, exclusive beach club, and elaborate spa. Additionally, children will have access to an engaging playground, dedicated swimming pool, splash pad and kid’s club.

The property will also feature an array of exciting culinary offerings – from two signature restaurants embracing the stunning environment with al fresco dining areas, to two tasteful bars and a café.

Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts, said: “Abu Dhabi is a renowned luxury destination where visitors and local residents alike seek out exceptional moments and personalised service. That’s precisely what our guests will experience at Al Nawras Island — a truly bespoke and exemplary resort, and one that we are proud to add to the growing global LXR collection.”

Al Nawras Island joins three LXR Hotels & Resorts properties already operating in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, as well as the recently announced Wadi Hanifah, LXR Hotels & Resorts at Diriyah Gate, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

