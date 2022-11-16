Morocco - Hilton recently celebrated the opening of Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa, a beautiful beachfront resort with breath-taking views of the Atlantic Ocean, in Taghazout Bay, 14 kilometres from the centre of Agadir, Morocco.

Named after the legendary Amazigh village of Taghazout, the resort is a fusion of contemporary style and Moroccan inspired design, with each of the 170-guest rooms featuring private balconies and ocean views. Families can book and confirm reservations with Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton and the resort’s prime location provides access to local tourist attractions, including CrocoParc, the Argan Tree Museum – as well as the Paradise Valley Tazegzout Golf Course.

Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa is part of Morocco's new sustainable Taghazout Bay Resort complex. The spectacular resort contributes to the Moroccan government's ambitions to establish the country as one of the top 20 tourist destinations in the world, through the ‘Plan Azur Initiative’ and the Taghazout Resort Development & Promotion Strategy. The new Hilton property implements various initiatives to improve its environmental footprint including water efficiency and energy saving, tracked via Hilton’s LightStay technology.

“Hilton has a strong heritage of hospitality in Morocco and has operated across the African continent for more than six decades,” said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Hilton.

“We are excited to open Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa as we enter new destinations across Morocco – providing world-class hospitality and incredible guest experiences whilst supporting local communities with our Travel with Purpose programme.”

Accompanying the resort’s unique architecture is a broad range of food and beverage offerings featuring five unique concepts that showcase authentic local and international flavours.

Leonard Gooz, global category head, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to introduce Hilton Hotels & Resorts to the beautiful region of Agadir in Morocco. Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa is the ultimate destination for leisure travellers who want to experience Hilton hospitality with a Moroccan influence in a prime beachfront location in a historic and culturally significant part of the country.”

Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa offers a range of experiences – from thrill seeking at the best local surfing spots and kayaking, to relaxation at the award winning eforea Spa. The property also features a range of boutique shops offering locally made outfits, handicrafts, and artworks. Guests can also enjoy curated personalised local trips, such as visits to local surf spots, and a journey into the world of pottery-making at Taghazout Village. The Village also has an on-site surf camp, a tennis club, and a golf academy.

The eforea Spa promises guests a transformative journey of the mind, body, and spirit, providing the ultimate relaxation escape to emerge brighter. The spa combines ancient traditions with modern expertise across its six treatment rooms, two hammams, salon and indoor heated pool providing an oasis of calm to help guests feel relaxed and revitalised.

Guests can also soak up the sun in one of the resort's five distinct pools or get their adrenaline pumping at the property’s 24/7 state-of-the-art fitted gym with in-house fitness experts providing daily personalised training services. The property also features a Kids Club for young guests, an Omnisport court and a beach with daybeds.

The property offers state-of-the-art facilities that accommodate up to 450 guests, with a dedicated events team and exceptional customer service. In line with the sustainability focus, Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa allows customers to Meet With Purpose and convene in a more sustainable way by integrating social and environmental considerations into their meetings and events.

The property provides climate conscious menus, LightStay Meeting Calculator to help planners stay updated on carbon footprint of their gatherings and social impact opportunities that aligns with their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

Hilton Taghazout Bay Beach Resort & Spa is owned by SAPST (Société d'Aménagement et de Promotion de la Station de Taghazout). The property joins four operating hotels in Morocco: Hilton Tanger City Center Hotel & Residences, Hilton Tanger Al Houara Resort & Spa, Hilton Garden Inn Tanger City Centre, and Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca Sud, as well as six hotels under development in locations across the country.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).