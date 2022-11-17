Food Tech Valley, which is being developed by wasl Asset Management Group, has partnered with Tradeling to bolster UAE’s food ecosystem.

This is at a time the UAE food trade exceeds AED100 billion ($27.23 billion) every year, and the AgriTech market is expected to grow from $13.5 billion to $22 billion over the next four years.

Food Tech Valley is a UAE-government-led initiative that was announced in 2021 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that seeks to triple the UAE’s food production and position the nation as a global destination for the industry, partners with Tradeling, the Mena’s e-marketplace focusing on B2B transactions.

Self-sufficiency

The aim is to ensure a number of benefits for both parties and B2B buyers and sellers, as well as to bolster the primary goal of growing the UAE’s self-sufficiency in food imports.

The agreement was signed at wasl Experience Centre by Ahmed AlShaibani, Project Lead at Food Tech Valley, and Marius Ciavola, Chief Executive Officer at Tradeling, in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Several key objectives were agreed upon to ensure that Food Tech Valley realises its potential of being a commercial hub for industry experts in the food ecosystem. Tradeling’s platform will grant business users access to food and agricultural technology products via easy payment solutions, logistics, warehousing solutions, and marketing and customer acquisition benefits.

B2B marketplace

Food Tech Valley will establish a B2B marketplace powered by Tradeling to help support, connect and match buyers from across industries, including hospitality, which is host to F&B sellers who source local and international quality products and raw ingredients.

This collaboration will enable a digitalised trade experience that will support food producers by helping expand their businesses in the UAE. Tradeling will support local producers by accelerating their growth through the platform. Credit finance solutions will also be offered to select eligible companies, comprising flexible payment options for SMEs and start-ups.

A spokesperson from Food Tech Valley said: “As a result of this collaboration, we will enable local food producers to trade through a newly added section on Food Tech Valley’s website, FTV B2B Market, covering the value chain and target segment towards yielding substantial growth and results. Our combined efforts will eventually help empower the UAE’s food security plans, and we look forward to working closely with Tradeling to pioneer sustainable food production towards reimagining how the world produces and consumes food.”

Sustainable future

Ciavola said: “The UAE has been successfully diversifying away from its economy, and Food Tech Valley is yet another initiative that fits into the country’s plan of fostering a more sustainable future. Tradeling is thrilled to be a part of this journey, and we look forward to facilitating business opportunities for B2B buyers and sellers that contribute to the betterment of the country. More than 200 million consumers have shifted to online shopping since 2020, and through this partnership, we believe that we can collectively revolutionise the ecosystems of both e-commerce and AgriTech.”

The primary objectives include bolstering the UAE’s food security, helping the country achieve self-sufficiency, and further developing vertical farming and other advanced agriculture technologies, among other goals.

The MoU between Tradeling and Food Tech Valley has been formed to help expedite this process and boost both organisations’ offerings. As this strategic partnership progresses, Tradeling will contribute to strengthening Food Tech Valley’s market position while simultaneously becoming the preferred online channel for its technology providers.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).