The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Seen App Ecommerce to enhance online shopping and provide e-commerce training for council members.

The agreement aims to facilitate seamless operations and growth for the businesswomen community by leveraging innovative platforms like Seen, in line with Abu Dhabi's digital transformation directives, according to the Emirati News Agency (WAM).

As part of the deal, council members can join Seen app free for one month, with a 50% subscription discount after the trial.

People of determination will receive a complimentary one-year subscription and 50% off subsequently to foster inclusivity.

Shaikha Al Nowais, board Member at ADBC, said: “By leveraging innovative digital platforms, such as the Seen App, we provide them with access to innovative marketing and promotional opportunities.”

Maitha Al katheeri, Founder and CEO of Seen App Ecommerce, stated: “The Seen platform offers a comprehensive suite of services that will enable all merchants in Abu Dhabi and UAE to broaden their global reach.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

