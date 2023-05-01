Emaar Hospitality Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties, has announced at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market in Dubai that it will add eight new properties open across the UAE, Saudi Arabi and Egypt between 2023 and 2024.

The new properties are to be infused into its portfolio include Address Jabal Omar Makkah, Vida Dubai Mall, Vida Creek Beach, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, Address Marassi Beach Resort in Egypt, Vida Marina Resort & Yacht Club Marassi in Egypt, Vida Aljada, and Vida Residences Cairo Gate.

An Emaar spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be once again participating in the Arabian Travel Market and look forward to mapping the future of hospitality alongside industry leaders and experts. We are also thrilled to announce the expansion of Emaar Hospitality Group to key destinations like Marassi in Egypt, and Makkah in Saudi Arabia, in addition to expansions within the Dubai Creek Harbour in the UAE, showcasing how the landscape for hospitality in these booming countries is revolutionising.

“We have witnessed successful growth in occupancy rates, with 2022 rates going up from the original 60% in 2021 to 65% and to 74% in 2023 thus far. With the increasing demand for hospitality in the region, our expansion plans are aligned to welcome local as well as international tourists.”

Mena expansion

First on the list of new additions is Address Jabal Omar Makkah, Emaar Hospitality Group’s first hotel to open in Saudi Arabia. This is a momentous addition to Emaar’s collection of landmark hotels, as Saudi Arabia is being widely recognised as the up-and-coming hub for hospitality, and this is a great time to foray into this exciting locale. Address Hotel + Resorts is renowned for offering world-class luxury and style across all its properties, and this new addition will be an iconic landmark in Makkah.

In addition to this, Emaar Hospitality Group is adding to its existing portfolio of hotels and resorts, with Address Marassi Beach Resort and Vida Marina Resort & Yacht Club Marassi, both in Egypt, scheduled to open in 2023. Finally, 2024 will see two more additions to the Vida brand, with Vida Aljada in Sharjah and Vida Residences Cairo Gate in Egypt.

Next in line is Vida Dubai Mall, another iconic addition to the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand, known for its range of lifestyle hotels across the UAE. This time appearing adjacent to Dubai Mall, this new property will be located at the centre of all the action in the heart of Dubai. The project is estimated to be ready halfway into 2023, with stylish interiors including rooms and suites, social dining options and residences.

Reinventing hospitality at Dubai Creek Harbour

Further establishing and cementing their presence in Dubai’s new hotspot for hospitality, food and beverage concepts, and residential developments - Dubai Creek Harbour – Emaar Hospitality Group is launching Palace Dubai Creek Harbour and Vida Creek Beach in this bustling location this year.

These additions will bring the total number of Emaar Hospitality Group’s hotels in this cluster to four, including the already operating Vida Creek Harbour and Address Grand Creek. Dubai Creek Harbour is quickly becoming a widely popular development, with inviting elements for tourists and locals alike, given the incredible vantage point it offers and the glittering views of the Dubai skyline against creek waters.

Latest food and beverage concepts under Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group has also been developing eye-catching restaurants and food and beverage concepts that match the grandeur of their properties. At.Mosphere at Burj Khalifa, the iconic fine-dining restaurant located on the 122nd floor of the tallest building in the world, saw a grand reopening earlier this year and is once again welcoming guests for the ultimate dining experience in the clouds.

Another significant reopening was that of Thiptara, Dubai’s favourite Thai restaurant, located at Palace Downtown. Other noteworthy restaurants include the refreshing Luma Pool Lounge at Address Grand Creek Harbour, and SAliA, a modern seafood bar and grill, nestled below the mountains on the coast of Fujairah. First among new openings will be the much-anticipated Amwa, which will put an artistic twist on culinary experiences. Emaar Hospitality Group is constantly reinventing food and beverage concepts to further enhance guest experiences within hospitality.

New sustainability initiatives

Sustainability will be a key focus for 2023 as the brand takes steps to incorporate sustainable practices into everything it does, ensuring that its properties are mindful of their impact on the environment. The sustainability efforts are actioned against six points: guest supplies and F&B, operational, waste reduction and recycling, single-use plastic, technology and strategic partnerships.

On the operational front, steps to ensure resource preservation through water conservation cards in rooms, equipment preventive maintenance, ambient temperature control, along with energy and water conservation practices will be implemented. Efforts are made in the direction of reduction of waste to landfill through recyclable material separation in rooms, staff training and awareness on recycling, and re-introduction of composting practices.

Attempts will also be made at reducing single use plastic and introducing more sustainable material in all areas of operations, by focusing on items that are biodegradable, compostable, ocean-bound, and/or made from recycled material. In order to achieve these set goals efficiently, Emaar Hospitality Group intends to seek adequate technological support and partner with local UAE businesses and environment-solutions providers as part of their focus on community support and sustainable initiatives.

The Emaar spokesperson said: “2023 is the year of sustainability in the UAE, and with Emaar Hospitality Group, we want to champion the efforts of the UAE government to make our properties as environmentally friendly as possible. As an industry leader, we have a responsibility to be more aware of our impact on the environment, and with this in mind, we have introduced a number of measures throughout our hotels and resorts in an effort to be more sustainable. Each new opening is being built with sustainability in mind and this is a key factor for us moving forward.”

Additionally, the brand also aligns itself with government initiatives, working together towards a sustainable future. With environmental consciousness being the absolute need of the hour and a rising trend in the hospitality industry, Emaar Hospitality Group is training its staff and aligning all operations to be in line with the envisioned future.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).