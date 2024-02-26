Conrad Hotels & Resorts, an international brand of luxury hotels and resorts owned and operated by the Hilton hotel chain, has once again partnered with UNEP West Asia and Winnow to amplify efforts in reducing food waste during Ramadan.

Building on the impactful Hilton's 'Green Ramadan' Campaign of 2023, this collaborative initiative integrates Hilton's Travel with Purpose strategy, UNEP West Asia's 'Recipe of Change' Sustainable Ramadan campaign, and Winnow's AI technology for precise waste tracking.

Implemented across three Hilton hotels, last year the Green Ramadan initiative achieved a remarkable 61% reduction in food waste, preventing almost 4.8 tonnes of waste and over 14 tonnes of CO2 emissions while serving over 8,600 meals.

The ingredients are locally sourced, in-season and sustainably grown. Additionally, this encourages plant-based innovation and reduces the consumption of meat.

The initiative encompasses a range of sustainable practices, including composting with The Waste Lab, food donations to the UAE Food Bank, AI-driven food waste measurement by Winnow and partnering with local charities to donate excess food.

In a pioneering move towards sustainability, Conrad Dubai has introduced its cutting-edge hydroponic farm on the sixth floor. Utilising a soil-less farming technique, this eco-friendly initiative yields 11 kilograms of fresh lettuces, herbs, and microgreens daily with a diverse range of produce, including arugula, baby spinach, basil Genovese and kale red Russian.

A Green Garden

This Ramadan, Conrad Dubai invites guests to embark on an enchanting experience at Al-Waha that is located on the 6th Level where the melodious tunes of the Qanun player will fill the air.

Illuminated with festoon lights and lanterns, Al-Waha by Conrad Dubai offers both Iftar and Suhour dining experiences. It features a diverse menu of the finest cuisine from the Middle East, India and North Africa, including healthy plant-based options and refreshing beverages.

