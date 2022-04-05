Beyond Green, a global portfolio of iconic hotels, resorts, and lodges that represent sustainability, has launched a new travel booking platform with &Beyond, one of the world’s leading luxury experiential travel companies.

The new online Plan Your Trip itinerary programme provides custom, turnkey booking and facilitation services for travellers seeking intentional getaways, with Africa and South America as its launch destination offerings.

Serviced by &Beyond’s expert team, Beyond Green’s new end-to-end itinerary planning services help travellers seamlessly book experiences that align with their sustainable travel values and aspirations. Inclusive of tried-and-tested, pre-set itineraries along with custom, one-of-a-kind global exploration opportunities across Africa, South America, and Asia (coming soon), travellers can enjoy complimentary use of Beyond Green’s itinerary booking platform to confirm multifaceted trips that are created with respect for nature, communities, and culture.

Keeping clients informed and inspired, the team behind the new service provides assistance with everything from arranging activities, transfers, reservations, and tours led by expert guides, while expertly addressing any related Covid-19 protocols or potential international restrictions.

“With &Beyond a proven leader in travel based on its ‘Care of the Land, Wildlife and People,’ Beyond Green is particularly proud of this incredible new partnership to make planning a sustainable travel holiday easier than ever in two of the world’s great travel destinations – Africa and South America,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green.

“The Beyond Green platform aligns perfectly with our mission statement of striving to leave the world a better place through the delivery of extraordinary guest experiences,” said Joss Kent, CEO of &Beyond.

“Having been one of the brand’s Founding Members, we are even more proud to partner with Beyond Green even more closely. With the world more focused on the need for preserve its wild places than ever before, we believe that this new partnership will be a powerful new outlet to convert ever more travellers to sustainable travel practices.”

Visitors to StayBeyondGreen.com/plan-your-trip will find a range of meticulously crafted, all-inclusive itineraries across Africa and select South American countries incorporating a mix of different hotels, including &Beyond properties and members of the Beyond Green portfolio that exemplify sustainable tourism leadership through actions and impact.

Alternatively, travellers seeking a fully customised trip can submit a request form via the dedicated Plan Your Trip landing page and, in response, they will receive a meaningful itinerary recommendation that combines their interests in compelling guest experiences and great hotels committed to people and the planet, all tailored to their desires.

A selection of Beyond Green’s all-inclusive itineraries powered by &Beyond available for immediate booking via the dedicated Plan Your Trip platform includes:

• 9-day/8-night Journey Across Rwanda and Kenya with Gorilla Trekking and Safari Experiences

• 9-day/8-night Expedition Around Namibia Discovering the Country’s Most Unique and Iconic Places

• 12-day/11-night Adventure in Chile Exploring Antarctica and The Lake District

• 14-day/13-night Voyage Through South America Focused on Wildlife Conservation

• 15-day/14-night Beyond Green Southern Africa Excursion featuring four Beyond Green member properties across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana

The two brands launched their collaboration in 2021, when four &Beyond properties – &Beyond Bateleur Camp (Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya), &Beyond Mnemba Island (Zanzibar, Tanzania), &Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge (Namib Desert, Namibia), and &Beyond Vira (Pucón, Chile) – joined the Beyond Green portfolio as founding members, with a shared commitment to making travel a force for good.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).