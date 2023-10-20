ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO), a JV between the Abu Dhabi-listed Alpha Dhabi Holding and Monterock International Limited, has announced it has acquired a stake in Lebanese fine dining brand Em Sherif.

The news comes two days after the company signed an agreement to acquire luxury lifestyle group CE LA VI.

Pending regulatory approvals, the Em Sherif acquisition by ADMO follows an investment into the brand in 2022 from Turmeric Capital, a specialist investor in global consumer brands. Turmeric Capital will remain a shareholder post completion of the transaction, an official release stated.

Em Sherif, known for its Lebanese Mediterranean cuisine, has established outlets in several major destinations around the world including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Monaco’s iconic Hotel De Paris, Qatar, and the Harrods department store in London.

The brand, which features concepts such as cafés and restaurant, will soon launch a deli concept, with trademarks registered in over 80 countries and an expansion plan to open 68 outlets by 2027.

ADMO, which has also invested in the Nammos Group, a lifestyle and F&B brand, announced earlier this week its agreement to acquire the CE LA VI group, a brand that has presence in Dubai’s Address Skyview Hotel, along with gateway cities such as Singapore and Tokyo.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

