Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group with over 425 hotels across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, has bolstered its Fairmont Hotels & Resorts portfolio with signing of Fairmont Dubai Skyline.

Set to open in 2024, Fairmont Dubai Skyline will become the third Fairmont property in Dubai and seventh in the UAE.

Group is partnering with RSG Group of Companies, a multi-billion-dirham organization spanning the Middle East, USA, and South Asia, across diverse sectors including real estate, automotive, industrial equipment, investments and property development.

Abu Sabah, Founder, Owner and Chairman of RSG Group of Companies said: “Over the past decade, RSG has developed unique residential and commercial properties that are synergistic with Dubai’s standards of quality and lifestyle. We are very excited to launch our first luxury hospitality project, Fairmont Dubai Skyline, in partnership with Accor and are committed to upholding the iconic legacy of the distinctive Fairmont brand into its second century.”

Fairmont Dubai Skyline will be located in a unique destination, Dubai’s world-renowned Sheikh Zayed Road, and will offer awe-inspiring architecture through asymmetric balconies, which will be cleverly lit upon nightfall, with a spiralling 4.5 kms of lighting to give an illusion of movement.

Exceptional living spaces and high-end designer furnishings will be curated by award winning masters such as Kristina Zanic Consultants, with a breath-taking magnificence that will continue to captivate and delight guests overtime.

Fairmont Dubai Skyline will become the first high rise on Sheikh Zayed Road after Downtown Dubai, offering unhindered views of Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, Blue Waters and Ain Dubai.

“This is a true milestone for us in the region and for Fairmont Hotel and Resorts to introduce such a unique building in one of the most vibrant locations in the world. Through its distinct presence and unique architecture, the property will not only become an iconic Fairmont, but a landmark in Dubai,” said Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Through its unique offerings of culinary experiences and entertainment, spanning from the ground floor to the rooftop, Fairmont Dubai Skyline is set to become a destination in itself, where guests will be introduced to extraordinary experiences from morning until late night.

Once open, Fairmont Dubai Skyline will feature 54 floors across its 226-meter-high tower, featuring 181 resplendent hotel rooms and suites, alongside 121 residences of two, three and four bedroom apartments, offering 360 degree views of Dubai’s glittering landmarks, as well as a stunning full floor penthouse located on the highest floor.

Accor currently operates 425 properties (over 93,008 keys) across India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey with another 192 properties (over 41,230 keys) in the pipeline.

