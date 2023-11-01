VitalAire Arabia and the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Health (MoH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Diabetes Centre of Excellence.

The centre is expected to treat approximately 6,000 patients living with diabetes Type 1 diabetes based on Value-based Healthcare approach. The Value-based Healthcare approach, at the core of this collaboration, embeds a commitment to improving patients’ health outcomes and quality of life in a more cost-effective way.

The introduction of the Value-based Healthcare approach to diabetes care is a signiﬁcant step in the transformation of healthcare services in the kingdom, in line with 2030 Vision.

Step forward

This collaboration represents a step forward in diabetes care and treatment, setting a new benchmark for patient-centric healthcare solutions and services. The Diabetes Centre of Excellence will be designed to operate with a focus on improving the patient journey, implementing a comprehensive educational programme, developing individualised care plans to ensure the highest level of care, and measuring the outcomes that matter the most to patients.

Saudi MoH has chosen VitalAire Arabia to spearhead this project based on the commitment and expertise demonstrated by Vitalaire Arabia when launching Diabetes care, and started measuring patients’ outcomes from day 1. VitalAire Arabia is part of a leading international home healthcare company that has more than 25 years experience in diabetes therapy, providing patients with sustainable best in class services at home.

Expertise and know-how

Jalel Gatti, Vice President Business Development Healthcare for the AMEI region, said: “We are delighted to be able to contribute our part to the continuous improvement of the standard of care by putting the patients at the heart of everything we do. This collaboration reﬂects a shared commitment to deliver patient-focused healthcare solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with intensive insulin-treated diabetes in the kingdom. By combining expertise and know-how, VitalAire Arabia is engaged alongside patients, healthcare professionals and hospitals to make the healthcare system eﬃcient for all.

