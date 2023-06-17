The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched ‘Nebras’ initiative, an innovative programme aimed at strengthening the expertise of nursing and midwifery professionals and encouraging them to engage in scientific research that is in line with the national health priorities.

Nebras, themed as ‘My journey in the world of nursing and midwifery research,’ was launched in partnership with Pfizer. It comes as part of the national strategy for nursing and midwifery (2022-2026).

The National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery, representing MoHAP, unveiled the initiative during a press conference attended by Dr Sumaya Mohamed AlBlooshi, Head of the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery – MoHAP in addition to several officials from MoHAP, health and academic authorities, and along with a variety of experts and specialists in the nursing and midwifery sector.

The initiative is expected to significantly support the development of health and nursing policies and practices in the UAE. It will also highlight the ministry's commitment to empowering health professionals and prioritising research in healthcare.

National Mentorship Programme

The initiative features a national programme that offers guidance in nursing and midwifery research. The program invites research experts in the nursing and midwifery field to apply as mentors where they will be selected based on well-defined criteria and scheduled to attend a three-day introductory workshop on the program's requirements and expectations.

Moreover, the programme provides a platform for nurses and midwives across the UAE to submit their research ideas and apply as mentees. Ideas will be evaluated and selected afterward. The accepted mentee will then be assigned to a mentor, and together they will create a tailored mentorship plan and establish a timeline for its execution, all within the framework of an integrated digital platform.

The programme will conclude with a ceremony to honor the participants, showcase their achievements, and disseminate the findings of their research studies. A comprehensive report will also be generated, encapsulating the initiative's activities, outcomes, and overall impact, thereby underlining the significant contribution of the Nebras initiative towards the progression of the fields of nursing and midwifery.

Scientific research

Underscoring the importance of nursing and midwifery in the UAE's health system, Dr.Sumaya AlBlooshi said that these two professions provide specialised and indispensable care for all community members, reflecting MoHAP’s commitment to leadership and the adoption of best practices to strengthen and sustain the health system. “We are determined to establish a healthcare system that correspond to the mandates of the UAE's vision for the next fifty years,” said Dr AlBlooshi.

AlBlooshi added that Nebras, which comes in the implementation of the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery (2022-2026), focuses on fostering a culture of scientific research and evidence-based practice.

“Nebras is step forward in driving the completion of the priority research studies mandated by the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery. This initiative supports inform the national strategic plans and projects based of study findings and recommendations,”

“It is a testament to MoHAP’s commitment to promoting a culture of scientific research, which is key to enhance the status of Nursing and Midwifery profession within UAE community. This initiative also encourages young talent of both genders to consider those professions as career option and seek specialization in the nursing field afterward,” added AlBlooshi.

Reinforcing governance

The National Nursing and Midwifery strategy (2022-2026), which was approved by the Cabinet in 2022, seeks to achieve several objectives, including reinforcing the governance of the nursing and midwifery profession through the implementation of professional organisational policies and practices. Furthermore, the strategy aims to contribute significantly to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as ensuring effective planning and management of the Nursing and Midwifery workforce. In addition, it promotes having nurses and midwives performing their duties in line with their education and experience, thus deliver healthcare services of the highest quality.

Dr Nadine Tracha, Pfizer gulf medical director stated that the nurses are the largest group of health care professionals and have an unparalleled contribution to clinical research and making a real difference to patients’ lives. “We are proud to advocate the crucial role of nurses and we look forward to contributing to the efforts of the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery by supporting novel strategies to strengthen the ecosystem of education, development, management and clinical practice at the healthcare level,” said Dr Tracha.

It is crucial to acknowledge that the national strategy for nursing and midwifery (2022-2026), includes five strategic pillars: effective regulation, governance and leadership, sustainable nursing and midwifery workforce management system, transformative practice, service and quality care, quality and innovative education and professional development and lastly advanced research, evidence-based practice responsive to national health priorities.

In addition, the National Committee for Nursing and Midwifery has been established under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Health and Prevention. The committee is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the strategy at the national level. Its membership comprises key national partners, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense, Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), Emirates Health Services, Dubai Academic Healthcare Corporation (DAHC), Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. "SEHA", as well as private health authorities and academic institutions across the country.

