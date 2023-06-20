Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) has opened a state-of-the-art anatomical pathology laboratory using digital and artificial intelligence-powered tools to help provide faster and more accurate diagnosis of disease and complex conditions in patients.

Anatomical pathology is the branch of medicine that studies the effect of disease on the structure of body organs. The main aim of anatomic pathology is to identify abnormalities that can help to diagnose disease and manage treatment.

Khaleej Times was offered an exclusive tour of the brand-new lab, which will provide surgical pathology services involving the dissection and evaluation of specimens, and cytopathology services – the examination of single cells or small groups of cells from scrapings or aspiration of fluid or tissue under the microscope.

“Pathologists play a critical role in interpreting and communicating diagnostic results to clinicians and patients. The journey of a specimen in an anatomical pathology lab involves a series of critical steps that require specialised knowledge, skills, and equipment. It is our task to provide an accurate, specific, and sufficiently comprehensive diagnosis to enable the clinician to develop an optimal plan of treatment,” Dr Rawia Mubarak Mohamed, consultant anatomical pathologist at SSMC, said.

Dr Rawia said the use of digital and AI technologies is supporting the decision-making process of the pathology team.

“One of the advantages of our lab is the digital pathology system, which allows us to generate high-resolution, whole-slide images of samples to view and analyse digitally, bringing value to our integrated care and treatment approach. We are also utilising artificial intelligence to provide more accurate diagnoses, improve and support the decision-making process, as well as contribute to better outcomes.”

SSMC is one of the UAE’s largest hospitals and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic.

Dr Matthew Gettman, chief medical officer of SSMC, added: “At SSMC, we are always looking to bring and utilise the latest innovations and technologies to deliver better care that meets the needs of our patients. We are extremely excited to have launched the new anatomical pathology lab, which will allow the pathology team to collaborate closely with our physicians, reach accurate diagnoses and customise effective treatment plans to enhance patient outcomes.”

