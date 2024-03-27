ABU DHABI - The National Health Insurance Company-Daman, part of PureHealth, has announced a partnership with AXA - Global Healthcare to offer members enhanced International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI).

Daman's customers with international coverage plans will benefit from new global coverage plans that provide members access to AXA's Select network of 1.9 million healthcare providers worldwide. The new Global Healthcare Plan is a locally licenced and compliant product administered by Daman and internationally supported by AXA - Global Healthcare.

The plans provide round-the-clock access to a team experienced in handling claims and to AXA's Virtual Care services. Members can use the Daman Mobile app to conveniently and securely access the wide range of benefits from their plans.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, commented, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with AXA - Global Healthcare, marking a significant step to expand our global health insurance offering. At Daman, our customer transformation strategy is deeply rooted in our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients. With extensive overseas travel prevalent in this market, particularly considering the UAE's status as a global business hub."

Karim Idilby, Managing Director- Middle East and Africa for AXA - Global Healthcare, said, "As one of the world's largest IPMI markets, establishing a leadership position in the UAE has been a priority. Daman, with its strong distribution reach, domestic network, and digital platform, is the perfect partner with whom we will achieve our shared vision for growth in IPMI in the UAE."