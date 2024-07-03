Relm Insurance Limited expanded in the MENA region through the acquisition of B&F Partners Limited, now known as Relm Insurance MENA Limited, according to a press release.

This strategic move enables Relm Insurance to launch operations via its Dubai-based affiliate with a Category 4 license authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

The expansion enable Relm to boost its insurance solutions offered to companies operating in high-growth and emerging industries, such as AI, Web3, and the space economy.

Meanwhile, Relm Insurance MENA will be headquartered in DIFC to reinforce the company’s commitment to serving innovative industries.

Relm Insurance MENA will operate as a Managing General Agent (MGA), working closely with local broking partners to maximize the accessibility of essential insurance coverage to its target clientele.

Joseph Ziolkowski, Founder and CEO at Relm Insurance Limited, said: "By leveraging our sector expertise, underwriting experience and our tailored insurance products, we aim to help bolster the resilience of innovative companies in emerging, high-growth industries."

Bruno Bertucci, CEO at Relm Insurance MENA, commented: "Dubai is quickly becoming a global finance hub thanks to its forward-thinking regulations for cryptocurrencies and blockchain, attracting top financial companies worldwide."

"This global expansion initiative furthers Relm’s dedication to our mission of contributing to the building of the future by creating solutions for complex risks for innovative markets,” Bertucci added.

