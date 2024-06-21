GIG Gulf, a leading insurance provider in the MENA region, has introduced the first customer cashback promotion offered with personal protection cover in the Middle East’s insurance market.

The summer promotion offers customers a guaranteed 25% cashback, capped at AED 100 ($22.22) or local equivalent, when they sign up for any of GIG Gulf’s personal insurance products, including motor, home, health, and travel insurance.

Customers can even share their rewards with family and friends.

“We are delighted to enhance our offerings this summer with our new promotion,” said Caroline Bertrand, Chief HR and Marketing Officer at GIG Gulf.

“During this season, many customers are ensuring that they have adequate home, health, and motor insurance, as well as protection while traveling. Through our cashback offer, customers can not only enjoy the peace of mind they have come to expect with our products, but also benefit from valuable cash rewards.”

The 25% cashback can be redeemed against other insurance products when customers purchase a motor, home, health, or travel insurance policy. Cashback earned can also be shared with family members or friends, who can then use it to redeem against their own insurance products purchased from GIG Gulf.

“Our goal is to maximise the benefits for our customers when they protect themselves and their families with our products. In addition to the standard insurance benefits and our regular complimentary additional services, the financial boost of the cashback makes this an attractive proposition for customers to save money this summer,” Caroline added.

GIG Gulf’s comprehensive suite of personal insurance products goes beyond basic insurance cover to meet a wide range of needs and individual circumstances. –

