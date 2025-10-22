Riyadh - Specialized Medical Company (SMC Healthcare) plans to launch its first outpatient clinic center in Al Malqa district in the northwestern region of Riyadh.

The new center is set to begin operations in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to a press release.

SMC Healthcare signed the 15-year agreement with Asas Al Thabat Trading Company, on 20 October, at an amount of SAR 98.99 million.

Located on Prince Mohammad bin Saad bin Abdulaziz road, the new facility will house 35 clinics offering specialties, such as dentistry, pediatrics, orthopedics, and dermatology.

It will also feature an urgent care unit, an outpatient pharmacy, and parking for 100 vehicles.

Bassam Chahine, CEO of SMC Healthcare, stated: ”We saw a strategic opportunity with this development to expand SMC’s footprint in North Riyadh, ahead of the launch of our upcoming hospital in the area.”

“This represents an important milestone in the continued growth of SMC Healthcare’s presence and further strengthens our geographical presence across key high-growth districts,” the CEO added.

He continued: “It also reinforces our commitment to broadening access to specialized care and reaching a wider segment of patients, in line with our strategic shift toward expanding outpatient services and our vision of delivering integrated healthcare excellence.”

On 15 October, SMC Healthcare penned a Sharia-compliant credit facility agreement with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) worth SAR 1.10 billion.

