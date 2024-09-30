Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group has signed a 1.3 billion Saudi riyal ($346.54 million) Sharia-compliant banking facilities agreement with Al Rajhi Bank.



The facility, which has a 13-year duration, is secured by a promissory note for the total value, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The loan will finance the group’s various projects, including Sehat Al Hamra Hospital, Women’s Health Hospital, Sehat Alkharj Hospital, and the medical centres affiliated with Al Marakez Al Awwalyah for Healthcare Company.

