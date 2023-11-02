Riyadh -- solutions by stc, the leading enabler of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, continues its mission to drive digital transformation across diverse sectors, notably, the healthcare sector, by signing key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

During the Global Health Exhibition held in Riyadh from October 29 to 31 of this year, solutions inked three MoUs with the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC), OncoLens, and FujiFilm.

The first MoU, signed with the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSH&RC), is geared towards promoting a profound collaboration within Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector and driving the digital transformation of healthcare institutions through strategic healthcare projects that align with Saudi Vision 2030 and promote sustainable healthcare development. The MoU also aims to enhance the efficiency of eHealth with innovative projects that would improve the quality and effectiveness of healthcare services.

The second MoU, established with OncoLens, is dedicated to improving the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of cancer patient care throughout the Kingdom. A key aspect of this agreement is the establishment of a new Tumor Board to operate in 16 hospitals, where OncoLens will initially provide vital support to the Ministry of Health facilities, physicians, and care team members. Additionally, under this MoU, the first Saudi cloud-based tumour board platform is set to launch in the first week of November in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

The third MoU with FujiFilm aims to implement and introduce the Hospital Information System (HIS) across 13 hospitals within the Riyadh R3 Group, with Fuji taking a central role in this initiative by providing training, system development, and providing an HIS prototype within an R3 modal hospital. This strategic partnership also paves the way for future HIS projects and intends to enhance the quality and efficiency of healthcare services while supporting the healthcare sector.

These MoUs come as part of solutions by stc's ongoing efforts and pivotal role in empowering digital transformation within the healthcare sector, driven by an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of healthcare services, enhancing digital infrastructure in the Kingdom, and making healthcare services more accessible and efficient.