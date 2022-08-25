Saudi Arabia - In a major move, the Saudi cabinet has approved the transfer of all assets related to health services from the Ministry of Health to the Health Holding Company (HHC).

The decision included the transfer of all financial and contractual obligations and rights related to health services currently provided by the Ministry, to the Health Holding Company or any of its subsidiaries, said a statement from the ministry.

HHC is a public corporation established by the cabinet last June with the aim to run local health clusters that provide direct services to beneficiaries all around the country. It manages five subsidiaries distributed in different geographical regions, it added.

