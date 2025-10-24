Riyadh - The board of Mouwasat Medical Services Company approved plans, on 21 October, to establish a new hospital in Abha at a total cost of SAR 700 million.

The new facility will have a capacity of 180 beds, including specialized medical centers, according to a bourse filing.

The project will be financed through the company’s own resources and long-term Shariah-compliant loans from local banks.

Last September, Mouwasat Medical expanded hospital projects across Saudi Arabia, with a total investment of SAR 1.38 billion.

