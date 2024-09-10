Saudi Arabia - King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) showcased its cutting-edge generative AI at the recent Global AI Summit (GAIN). These AI models, once rigorously tested, will be fully integrated into hospital operations, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

The centre's generative AI advancements have been developed entirely in Saudi Arabia. These innovations are expected to solidify the hospital's position as a global leader in smart healthcare.

The centre has made significant strides in diagnostics and treatment, developing over 20 AI applications. These applications leverage deep learning to analyse medical images with high accuracy, enabling more precise and faster disease diagnosis. AI has also facilitated personalised treatment plans for patients based on comprehensive health data, resulting in improved outcomes.

Operational efficiency

The hospital's AI centre has improved operational efficiency. By automating tasks like summarising scientific literature and monitoring patient journeys, AI has reduced bed wait times from 32 hours to 6 hours and shortened emergency department wait times by 14%. Additionally, 90% of patients now receive pharmacy and laboratory services within 15 minutes.

For its pioneering work in AI, KFSHRC has received several accolades, including the 2022 AI Leadership Award from the International AI and Cloud Computing Conference and Exhibition.

The hospital's "Anfal" system, an AI-powered platform for predicting patient satisfaction, won the 2024 International Business Excellence Award (IBXA) for best use of customer insights.

Recognised as a global leader in specialised healthcare, KFSHRC was ranked 20th in the world's top healthcare institutions in 2023 by Brand Finance, securing the top spot in the Middle East and Africa.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).