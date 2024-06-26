Riyadh – Canadian Medical Center Company inked a contract with Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, on 20 June, at a value of SAR 16.50 million.

The agreement covers operating nine healthcare clinics for 24 months in line with the listed companies with growth and expansion plans, according to a bourse disclosure.

The deal is expected to reflect positively on the company’s financial performance starting from the second half (H2) of 2024.

Last March, Canadian Medical Center appointed Al Rajhi Capital as its financial advisor to transfer its shares to the main market.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the Tadawul-listed firm’s net profits hit SAR 15.71 million, up 0.36% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 15.65 million.

Revenues hiked by 23.53% to SAR 100.34 million last year from SAR 81.22 million in 2022, while the earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value at SAR 0.20.

