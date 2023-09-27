The Qassim Health Cluster said it is building 15 airstrips for several hospitals in the region to help transport patients by air.

The project will be implemented in cooperation with the General Directorate of Health Affairs in Qassim.

This is part of the emergency medical services development projects that ensure the rapid transport and prompt aid to patients from peripheral hospitals to reference hospitals and specialized medical centers in the Al-Qassim region.

Eleven hospitals in the region have completed the construction of airstrips, including King Fahd Specialist Hospital in Buraidah, Buraidah Central Hospital, Al Rass Hospital, Almoznab Hospital and Al Quwarah Hospital.

Work is also underway on airstrips for four other hospitals: King Saud Hospital in Unaizah, Qbah Hospital, Al Nabhaniyah Hospital and AlAsyah Hospital.