Doha, Qatar: The strength of Qatar's health sector workforce has doubled over the past ten years, showing tremendous efforts by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to provide world-class healthcare to all in Qatar.

“The number of workforce working in the public and private health sectors of Qatar has increased to 46,000, compared to 20,000 health workers in 2011,” said Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital, Dr. Yousef Al Maslamani.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said there were great developments in health and medical science fields in last ten years. “To keep pace with fast development in health sector, we provided qualified medical staff and upgraded the medical equipment,” said Al Maslamani.

He said that the MoPH, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) are coordinating constantly with medical colleges including nursing and dental and other health institutions graduating technicians, physiotherapists and nutritionists for competent medial cadres.

“HMC is providing internship and other necessary training to fresh graduates of medical institutions and a large number of them are hired for HMC and MoPH,” said Al Maslamani. He said that the new medical staff undergoes rigorous training programmes. “HMC offers 26 training programmes for doctors, which are accredited internally and run by US based prestigious organisations. The educational and training programmes run by HMC aim at providing necessary capability to medial cadres to serve patients in a better way,” said Al Maslamani.

He said that Qatar witnessed remarkable growth in health sector as the number of hospitals and beds increased following the international standards of healthcare.

“This is why the new hospitals were built every year to keep pace with growing population and also to provide the specialists healthcare services,” said Al Maslamani. He said the new hospitals opened since 2016 include Communicable Disease Center, Daily Medical Care Center, Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, and Women’s Wellness and Research Center.

“Aisha bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital and Ras Laffan General Hospital were opened in north part of the country. In southern part of the country, Mesaieed General Hospital and Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital were opened,” said Al Maslamani.

He said Qatar witnessed huge growth in health sector both in terms of quantity and quality by building new health facilities, hiring competent medial cadres and providing most advanced medial equipment and machines to serve the people. Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar and one of the leading healthcare providers in the Middle East. For more than four decades, HMC has been dedicated to delivering the safest, most effective and compassionate care to all its patients.

HMC manages fourteen hospitals — nine specialist hospitals and three community hospitals — as well as the National Ambulance Service and home and residential care services.

