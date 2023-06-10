Doha, Qatar: Estithmar announced on Friday that its subsidiary, Elegancia Healthcare, has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health in Kazakhstan.

The agreement aims to establish a medical hub in the city of Astana, Kazakhstan.

The agreement, signed by Giniyat Azhar, Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Estithmar Holding, aims to meet the growing healthcare needs of the local population while delivering world-class medical services in Kazakhstan.

Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Chairman of Estithmar Holding commented on the partnership, stating: “The agreement signifies our commitment to our global expansion strategy and the provision of developing a world-class healthcare facility in Kazakhstan.”

Al Khayyat also emphasized the importance of the strong and strategic relations between Qatar and Kazakhstan as the foundation for this agreement, highlighting its potential to support the social and economic development of Kazakhstan.

The medical facility will be implemented through a partnership between Elegancia Healthcare and "Cynosure" LLP, under the jurisdiction of the Astana International Financial Centre.

This state-of-the-art medical hub will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology and staffed by highly skilled healthcare professionals. It will also offer a comprehensive range of specialized medical services, including diagnostics, in-patient and out-patient treatments, surgeries, and rehabilitation programs.

Elegancia Healthcare has extensive experience in developing and operating healthcare facilities such as the View Hospital in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai which is a modern healthcare institution that focuses on world-class clinical excellence with a mission to become the hospital of choice, providing, the highest, measurable care to its clients. In addition, to the Korean Medical Center being developed in cooperation with world-class Korean medical organisations, among many other international healthcare institutions.

