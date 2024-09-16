The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the commencement of an upgrade to the X-ray machines at three health centres: Abu Bakr Al Siddiq, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, and West Bay.



The installation of the new X-ray machines at these centres will take place over a period of three months, a statement said.



The PHCC’s biomedical team will make every effort to expedite the process and complete the installation and upgrade as swiftly as possible to resume services for patients and beneficiaries, it was explained.



During this period, patients requiring radiology services at these centres will be redirected. Qatari patients from Abu Baker Al Siddiq Health Centre will be redirected to Muaither Health Centre, and non-Qatari patients to Al Rayyan Health Centre.



Those from Gharrafat Al Rayyan Health Centre will be redirected to either Madinat Khalifa or Umm Slal Health Centres.



Qatari patients from West Bay Health Centre will be redirected to Al Sadd Health Centre, and non-Qatari patients to Qatar University Health Centre during weekdays or Madinat Khalifa Health Centre during weekends.

