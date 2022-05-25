ABU DHABI: Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Jamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the DoH, were briefed today on the condition of those injured in the gas cylinder blast incident that occurred yesterday in Abu Dhabi and who are currently hospitalised in a number of healthcare facilities in the emirate.

This came as they visited the injured and emphasised the need of continuing to provide the best care treatment until they've fully recovered.

The DoH, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, have confirmed that all the victims of the gas cylinder explosion incident received the necessary medical care.

Direct coordination has also been made with the embassies of injured and their families to facilitate their visit in their respective medical facilities.