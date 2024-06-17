MINA — The Ministry of Health has reported that over 126,000 Hajj pilgrims have benefited from a variety of healthcare services since the first day of Dhul-Qa'dah until the Eid Al-Adha.

The healthcare services provided to the pilgrims included the availability of specialized clinics, pharmacies, kidney dialysis centers, intensive care units, and isolation units.

During this period, 21 open-heart surgeries, 236 cardiac catheterizations, and 939 kidney dialysis procedures were performed for pilgrims.

Additionally, 3,058 pilgrims were admitted to hospitals and medical centers to receive necessary healthcare.

