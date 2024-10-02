Aster DM Healthcare has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer for Aster Hospitals and Clinics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to oversee planning, strategy, development, growth expansion, service delivery, and key partnerships.

Mohamed Alshamari has nearly two decades of experience in healthcare and insurance, with expertise in healthcare strategy, consulting, investment, and operations management.

He has held leadership positions at esteemed organisations such as Aramco, Sabic, Royal Commission Hospital, Medgulf, and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib.

Prior to joining Aster, he served as the Sports Medicine Advisor at the Saudi Ministry of Sports. In his new role, Alshamari will oversee planning, strategy, development, growth expansion, service delivery, and key partnerships.

He will report to Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, and work closely with functional leads to ensure the successful execution of strategic objectives.

Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We are glad to welcome Mohamed Alshamari as the CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics in Saudi Arabia.

“His extensive experience in healthcare and insurance, combined with his strategic outlook and leadership, will be instrumental in driving our growth and the vision that we have for Aster’s expansion in the Kingdom.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Aster DM Healthcare will continue to build on its legacy of excellence and innovation, further strengthening our commitment to delivering the best possible care to our patients.”

Alshamari said: "I am thrilled to join Aster DM Healthcare and contribute to its vision of transforming healthcare in Saudi Arabia. The company’s commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centric care has been pivotal in establishing Aster as a trusted name in the healthcare industry.

“With Aster’s 37-year legacy of 16 hospitals, 121 clinics and 306 pharmacies in the region, we are well-positioned to build the same trust in KSA and continue driving the transformation of healthcare.

“I look forward to leverage my experience and insights to support the team, drive further growth, and achieve new milestones for Aster DM Healthcare in Saudi Arabia."

Aster DM Healthcare is committed to enhancing the healthcare landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by replicating its successful model of clinical and service excellence to provide patient-centric care.

The organisation continues its 37-year legacy – built under the leadership of Dr Azad Moopen, to deliver its brand promise of "We’ll Treat You Well" across all its facilities in the kingdom.

Recently, Aster DM Healthcare expanded Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh to 200-beds with the launch of a Grand Wing building.

The hospital is recognised by the Saudi Central Board of Accreditation for Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI) and continues to offer excellent healthcare facilities.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as a complete imaging department, advanced laboratory, and physiotherapy services, Aster Sanad Hospital has been a cornerstone in performing diverse surgical procedures and providing holistic healthcare solutions to our valued patients.

With a substantial population of 30 million, Aster DM Healthcare is focused on enhancing accessibility and quality of healthcare across the Kingdom.

As part of its growth strategy, Aster DM Healthcare, in partnership with the Al Hokair Holding Group, plans to establish a network of over 180 Aster pharmacies across Saudi Arabia in the next five years. – TradeArabia News Service

