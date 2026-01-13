Mouwasat Medical Services Company obtained the board’s approval to establish a new hospital project in Riyadh at a total cost of SAR 900 million.

Located in Al-Narjis District, the project will have a capacity of 280 beds, including specialized medical centers, according to a bourse disclosure.

In addition to the company’s resources, the facility will be supported through long-term Shariah-compliant loans from local banks.

The financial impact and any other material developments related to the project will be disclosed at a later time.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, Mouwasat delivered 23.15% year-on-year (YoY) higher profits at SAR 583.67 million, compared to SAR 473.92 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).