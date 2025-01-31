Mubasher: Arab Health, the Middle East’s largest and most important healthcare event and congress since 1975, announced its rebranding to World Health Expo Dubai (WHX Dubai), according to a press release.

This change, which was made on the second day of its 50th-anniversary edition, represents a transformative vision for the next 50 years of global healthcare collaboration and innovation, highlighting Dubai's role as a global hub for medical advancement.

Arab Health has served as a vital platform for healthcare connections in the region over the past 50 years, growing from just 40 exhibitors in its inaugural year to a globally recognised event that brings together over 60,000 healthcare professionals each year.

WHX Dubai represents a new chapter, embodying a forward-looking approach to connecting people, businesses, governments, and innovators across borders. It is concluding on 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets.’

The event brings together over 3,800 exhibitors and welcomes more than 60,000 visitors from above 180 participating countries, providing a unique platform for innovation, collaboration, and education in healthcare.

President, Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa, Informa Markets, Peter Hall, said: “The rebrand to WHX Dubai represents the evolution of Arab Health into a global force for healthcare transformation - an exciting future characterised by international collaboration, technological breakthroughs, and innovation without borders.”

Hall noted: “This new identity reflects Dubai's crucial role as a leader in healthcare innovation and underscores the city's enduring contribution to the event's success over the past 50 years.”

He concluded: “By rebranding to WHX Dubai, we express our ongoing gratitude to the people of Dubai for their enthusiasm for the event while looking ahead to the next era of global healthcare transformation.”

The name World Health Expo (WHX) unifies Informa's healthcare events around the world to better facilitate connection and collaboration under a single brand.

WHX Dubai will build on the success of Arab Health, connecting more than half a million healthcare professionals in nine countries across four continents. Bringing consolidating each event within the Informa Markets Healthcare portfolio, WHX aims to amplify their impact, fostering greater innovation, stronger connections and transformative progress within the healthcare ecosystem.

Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

