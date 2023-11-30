Medcare, part of the Aster DM Healthcare Group, has partnered with Al Sawan, Kuwait's leading and diverse business group, to bring best-in-class orthopaedic and spine specialty care to the people of Kuwait.

Medcare Orthopaedic & Spine Hospital, based in the UAE, is a prominent private healthcare provider distinguished for its comprehensive orthopaedic and neurosurgery services.

Supported by an exceptional physiotherapy department, the hospital facilitates holistic patient recovery through advanced technology and cutting-edge medical excellence. Recognised as a centre of excellence, the hospital has become the go-to destination across the MENA region, offering comprehensive care that covers prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for various bone, joint, and spine conditions, catering to individuals in need of top-tier orthopaedic and spine care.

International patients

Commenting on the collaboration, Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer – Aster DM Healthcare, said: “As a result of this partnership, we will be able to combine Medcare's medical and service excellence with Al Sawan's substantial reach. Our goal at Medcare is to help international patients and develop Medical Value Tourism (MvT), which aligns with the UAE's vision for becoming one of the top destinations for medical tourism. It also demonstrates our commitment to enhancing medical excellence and making quality healthcare more accessible across borders.”

Habib AlMunawer, General Manager - Al Sawan, said: “Our alliance with Medcare emphasises our commitment to advancing orthopaedic and spine services in Kuwait. By combining our strengths, we aim to elevate healthcare services in Kuwait, particularly in these critical areas. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to fostering a healthier future for the people we serve, emphasising the transformative impact we aim to make in Kuwait's healthcare landscape.”

Renowned orthopaedic consultants Dr Amar Al-Omar and Prof Dr Massimo Piracci of Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital will now provide their knowledge to the Pestany clinic in Kuwait. This ensures that residents of Kuwait will have direct consultation access to world-class healthcare services.

Telemedicine clinic

As part of the collaboration, a telemedicine clinic will be established, giving Kuwaiti patients a unique opportunity to experience the cutting-edge amenities and services from Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital.

Additionally, it helps advanced orthopaedic and spine cases to be transferred to Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital in Dubai with convenience. This ensures that patients in Kuwait receive specialised care, leveraging UAE's experience and state-of-the-art technology.

