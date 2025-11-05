M42, a global health leader powered by technology, AI and genomics, has announced a strategic partnership with 10X Health (USA) and REVIV Global (UK) to launch 10XREVIV, a pioneering venture set to transform the landscape of precision health, nutrition, and longevity.

Through this collaboration, M42 and 10XREVIV will introduce a one-of-a-kind Precision Nutrition System to the Middle East.

This science-backed innovation unites genetic insights, blood biomarkers, and nutritional science through proprietary artificial intelligence to deliver hyper-personalized health optimisation at scale.

At the heart of the collaboration is the 10X Precision Nutrition System, a patented life-sciences platform developed over more than a decade by leading biotechnologists and data scientists.

Powered by proprietary AI algorithms, the system analyses up to 20 million genetic variations with 99.97 percent accuracy, integrating DNA, blood chemistry, and lifestyle inputs to map each individual’s unique biological blueprint. This produces a secure, 400+-page digital health report providing actionable insights across nutrient absorption, metabolic efficiency, inflammation, immune function, cardiovascular health, and longevity pathways.

Building upon these insights, 10XREVIV translates complex data into clinically validated, precision-based interventions, including 10X Precision Supplements – micro-bead formulations with up to 22 micronutrients optimised for genetic compatibility and bioavailability; 10X Precision Weight Management Solutions – targeted carbohydrate and fat modulators calibrated to individual metabolic and genetic profiles; and Precision IV Therapy – globally patented genetically informed IV protocols, offering bespoke micronutrient infusions delivered exclusively through approved and certified medical facilities.

The partnership will also introduce a Precision Longevity flagship clinic, conduct a randomised control trial on the impact of IV nutrition on Type 2 Diabetes, and launch a Precision Nutrition training curriculum, enabling medical practitioners to interpret genetic data and apply it in clinical settings to enhance patient outcomes.

Albarah El Khani, Chief Operating Officer of Integrated Health Solutions platform at M42, said, “At M42, we are committed to redefining how healthcare is delivered by integrating AI, data, and life sciences to unlock human potential.

"Our partnership with 10X Health and REVIV Global represents a significant step toward precision-based, predictive and preventive care — where insights from genetics and biomarkers directly inform how we nourish, restore, and optimize the human body.”

Brandon Dawson, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of 10X Health, stated, “Partnering with M42 & REVIV Global allows us to expand the reach of our proprietary 10X Precision System into one of the most forward-thinking healthcare ecosystems in the world. Together, we are creating a new global benchmark for human optimization — where science, technology, and clinical application converge.”

Sarah Lomas, CEO and Founder of REVIV Global, commented, “REVIV has long been at the forefront of IV-based therapies and global wellness innovation. This alliance with 10X Health and M42 elevates our vision by combining cutting-edge genetics, AI-driven nutrition and world-class clinical delivery. We are excited to bring these advanced solutions to the Middle East and help define a future of longevity and precision health.”