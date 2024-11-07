King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) and Eli Lilly Saudi Arabia Limited (Lilly) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that would pave the way to transform KFSHRC’s Neuroscience Centre into a regional hub of excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease.

The parties aim to jointly explore initiatives to educate and train Saudi Arabian healthcare professionals about neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, including the latest global research findings and best-in-class global practices in care.

This comprehensive collaboration envisages, among others, Lilly transferring certain manufacturing know-how to KFSHRC to enable future manufacturing of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agents and tracers in Saudi Arabia, with export potential.

PET scans are advanced imaging tests utilising radiopharmaceuticals called tracers. Organs or tissues absorb these tracers and specifically accumulate in areas where the tracer target is present. PET scans are frequently used to detect early signs of cancer, heart disease, and brain conditions. Thus, they help in diagnosing and assessing the spread of cancer, heart problems, and brain disorders such as tumours, epilepsy, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr Najeeb Qadi, Director of the Neuroscience Centre at KFSHRC, said: “The signing of this MoU between KFSHRC & Lilly represents a transformative step in our fight against Alzheimer's disease. Through localised, cutting-edge PET imaging technology, we can empower earlier, more accurate diagnoses, potentially giving patients a chance at better outcomes and improved quality of life. A key aspect of this contemplated collaboration is the transfer of knowledge and technology, which could ensure that Saudi specialists are equipped with the latest advancements. This initiative would empower our local experts to deliver world-class care, bringing global innovations directly to our patients. This collaboration reinforces our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our patients and their families. Together, we are not just advancing care; we are giving hope to a new home.”

In Riyadh, Irina Zaporozhets, President of Lilly Middle East and Turkey, said: "Lilly hopes to bring state-of-the-art early detection processes for diseases like Alzheimer's to Saudi Arabia. By combining our expertise with KFSHRC, we aim to make transformative strides in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's in Saudi Arabia". This long-term strategic collaboration could potentially allow the production of Amyloid and Tau PET tracers in Saudi Arabia at KFSHRC for Alzheimer’s PET imaging. It holds the potential to improve patient outcomes and establish a foundation for ongoing regional Alzheimer’s research and innovation.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).