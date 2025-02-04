Saudi Arabia - Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Oncology Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia.

Serving patients across the GCC, the center combines Johns Hopkins Medicine’s world-class oncology expertise with the Kingdom’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, offering personalized solutions to address the region’s unique needs.

With cancer cases in the GCC projected to increase by over 140% between 2020 and 2040, the center addresses the urgent need for advanced, specialized oncology care.

The announcement highlights JHAH’s dedication to overcoming regional healthcare challenges, aligning with international standards, and solidifying the GCC’s leadership in delivering world-class oncology services on the global stage.

Specializing in breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers - three of the most prevalent cancers in the GCC - the Oncology Center of Excellence provides a comprehensive approach to cancer care.

Its offerings include early detection, precision diagnostics, advanced treatments, and survivorship programs, establishing a holistic and patient-centered model of care, said the staatement from JHAH.

With evidence-based protocols, cutting-edge technologies, and a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the facility serves as a pillar of global excellence for oncology care originating from the GCC, it added.

On the new facility, CEO Dr Michael Walsh said: "The launch of the Oncology Center of Excellence marks a pivotal moment in our partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine, demonstrating our shared commitment to advancing healthcare in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC."

"By integrating Johns Hopkins Medicine’s globally recognized expertise with Saudi Arabia’s cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, we are responding to the region's oncology challenges while setting a new global standard for cancer care," he stated.

The Oncology Center of Excellence is built on Aramco’s decade-long partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine, combining internationally recognized expertise with regionally tailored solutions.

By addressing the specific healthcare challenges of the GCC, the center serves as a testament to how the region is driving advancements in oncology care while contributing to global healthcare innovation.

Walsh pointed out that this centre was a testament to the power of international collaboration in transforming healthcare delivery.

"By implementing evidence-based protocols and utilizing cutting-edge technologies developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine in the US, we are ensuring that patients across the GCC have access to world-class cancer care," he noted.

"This milestone reinforces our mission to provide innovative, patient-focused solutions and strengthens the GCC’s position as a hub for global medical excellence," he added.

