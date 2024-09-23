Itqan first in Qatar for SSH accreditation

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)’s Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre (Itqan) has become the first in Qatar to receive accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH).Itqan, an education and training facility located on the Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City (HBKMC) campus, is one of the world’s largest and most technically advanced simulation facilities.SSH accreditation is the gold standard in healthcare simulation, a statement said Sunday.It signifies commitment to excellence and sets an institution apart from the competition and ensures that the facility embodies quality education.SSH-accredited programmes are more likely to provide high-quality simulation experiences that lead to better patient outcomes."It is a significant milestone for Itqan to receive full accreditation from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, formally recognising the centre as a proven leader in healthcare simulation excellence,” said acting Itqan executive director Dr Abdulla Yousuf. “We take great pride in our dedicated team at Itqan, whose consistent hard work and commitment to excellence over the past several years have made this achievement possible.""Itqan is revolutionising clinical education and training in Qatar by equipping healthcare professionals and students with the invaluable opportunity to enhance their technical skills while advancing clinical judgment, prioritisation, communication, and teamwork capabilities," he said.Itqan’s SSH accreditation covers two specific areas of focus: Core and Teaching/Education.“Itqan’s purpose-built state-of-the-art facility provides controlled and supportive learning environments that imitate real-life patient care situations in patient suites, labour and delivery suites, operating theatres, intensive care units, and clinic setting," said Dr Abdullatif al-Khal, the deputy medical director and director of medical education at the HMC.The SSH accreditation board noted the thoroughness of Itqan’s policies, evaluation activities, and the way the team works together.All criteria were met in the areas of Educational Activities, Educational Activity Design, Qualified Educators, and Evaluation and Improvement.Site visitors came in April to observe daily practice and to meet all stakeholders to ensure the centre functions at a high level of quality.“This accreditation is an important milestone for us, not just in terms of regional and international recognition but in how it strengthens our operational and strategic capabilities," said Itqan assistant executive director Amr Metwally.In 2023, Itqan facilitated 1,450 activities for over 31,500 learners.It also hosted 3,500 high-school students on tours to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education as part of its community engagement.Thus far in 2024, Itqan has hosted 21,272 learners participating in many different training courses from the very basic to the highly technologically advanced ones, the statement added.