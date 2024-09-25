Muscat: The Embassy of India in Muscat, in association with Malayala Manorama, a leading Indian media house, organized an India-Oman B2B Meet on Healthcare at the Embassy on 23 September 2024. The event brought together 26 prominent Indian hospitals, which are also participating in the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference (OHEC) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from 23 to 25 September 2024.

Dr. Waleed Khalid Zadjali, President of the Oman Medical Association, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Dr. Rashid bin Mohammed Al Alawi, Director General of the General Directorate of Khoula Hospital, and Dr. Khalid Al Rasadi, Director of Medical Research Center, SQU, College of Medicine & Health Sciences, joined as the Guests of Honor. The B2B meeting saw the participation of several senior doctors and medical professionals from all major hospitals in Muscat. The event facilitated valuable exchanges between the healthcare industries of both countries, providing a platform to discuss expanding medical tourism and leveraging India's strengths in cost-effective, high-quality treatment.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman remarked, "India and Oman share a robust and growing collaboration in the healthcare sector, spanning modern and traditional systems of medicine. The potential to enhance medical tourism and forge stronger healthcare partnerships between our countries is significant, and today's event marks a meaningful step in that direction."

India has become a destination of choice for patients globally, including those from Oman, seeking world-class yet affordable medical care. India's healthcare system, supported by skilled professionals, short waiting times, and streamlined visa procedures for medical tourists, offers comprehensive care that continues to attract Omani citizens.

Earlier in the day, Ambassador Amit Narang, inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference. The pavilion showcases the expertise of 26 leading Indian hospitals, highlighting India’s excellence in delivering advanced healthcare services.

