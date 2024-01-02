Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used as a force for good, but only with equitable access and generative AI will help healthcare to begin a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, say experts at Salesforce, a cloud-based US software firm.

“AI presents a massive and exciting opportunity for purpose-driven organisations to better serve their communities – but adopting this technology will require funding and expertise that many resource-constrained organisations lack.

“This will be a critical new endeavor for the philanthropic community: ensuring equitable access to AI for the nonprofits that are tackling the world’s toughest social and environmental challenges,” says Becky Ferguson, CEO, Salesforce Foundation, and SVP of Philanthropy, Salesforce.

Changing the cost trajectory

“The US alone spends $3.7 trillion on healthcare, which equates to $1 trillion in administrative waste. With this in mind, my prediction is that generative AI will transform healthcare, fundamentally changing the cost trajectory of the industry. The technology will be used to create efficiencies in claim management and summarisation, turn unstructured data into insights and spot patterns to predict at-risk patients, and create new diagnosis and prevention checkpoints,” says Amit Khanna, SVP & GM, Health & Life Sciences, Salesforce.

Besides, AI will help fight the climate crisis and help sustainability reporting standards to grow up. “2023 has been a frightening year for our planet. And yet, we have promising AI-powered solutions for both climate change mitigation and climate adaptation. WeaveGrid deploys machine learning to optimally orchestrate EV charging for utilities, automakers, and drivers, while Pano AI uses AI to detect wildfires earlier,” says Claudine Emeott, Partner, Salesforce Ventures.

“Companies will increasingly face a global web of more rigorous standards due to new climate-related reporting requirements — from the recently passed SB 253 in California to the upcoming SEC climate disclosure rule to the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. AI will be a crucial tool to help businesses meet these standards while reducing the burden of sustainability reporting,” says Suzanne DiBianca, EVP and Chief Impact Officer, Salesforce.

