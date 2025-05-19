“We are ready to assist Zimbabwe in creating a comprehensive healthcare system, supplying medicines and specialized equipment to address the issue of healthcare accessibility for children, women, and the entire population of Zimbabwe,” the head of state said.

“You have studied our healthcare system. As far as I know, you liked it, and you are ready to build it in Zimbabwe with our help. We are willing to assist you in this,” Aleksandr Lukashenko assured.

Staff Reporter