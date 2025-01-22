Muscat: Muscat Governorate will participate in the sixth health leaders forum under the title ‘Integration and Progress’ organised by the Ministry of Health at Bait Al Zubair Museum on Wednesday.

The forum, which will last for two days, will promote integration between various sectors and support efforts to achieve a sustainable and integrated health system.

The governorate’s participation includes an opening session in which Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, will give a speech explaining the governorate’s achievements in the health sector.

He will also discuss ways to improve the quality of services, promote a sustainable environment, and initiatives and projects to improve the quality of health services.

The forum’s agenda will include several dialogue sessions and workshops that will discuss issues in the health sector. The forum provides exchanging experiences and best practices among health leaders from various sectors. It also promotes integration between government and private entities to improve health services, and confirms the importance of benefiting from modern innovations to achieve sustainability and provide high-quality health services.

Muscat Governorate continuously creates a healthy and sustainable environment by collaborating with various entities.

It has many achievements in this sector by enhancing community awareness of public health and supporting national initiatives in this field. Muscat Governorate’s participation reflects its pioneering role in supporting the health sector and contributing to achieve Oman’s Vision 2040.

