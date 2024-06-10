Cairo - El Ebour Real Estate Investment agreed to conclude contracting agreements in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGX-listed firm plans to ink a subcontracting contract between the company’s branch in Saudi Arabia and the branch of Alghanim International.

The agreement includes the implementation of concrete fabrication works for an emergency hospital project in Medina at a value of SAR 17.64 million, excluding value-added tax.

In January 2024, El Ebour’s board members established a new subsidiary in the UAE.

