Cairo – Chairman of Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Tamer Essam, has witnessed the signing of the partnership contract between Wadi El Neel Benta and United Medical Supplies (UNIMED) in the UAE.

By means of the contract, UNIMED will become the commercial agent for Wadi El Neel Benta’s products inside the UAE markets. The collaboration comes in line with the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Egyptian-Emirati ties, according to an official statement.

The signing ceremony was attended by the UAE’s Minister of Health, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Wadi El Neel Benta’s Chairman and Managing Director, General Mohamed Dabour, UNIMED’s General Manager, Helda Alosta, along with other top officials from both countries.

The partnership comes within EDA’s keenness to support the local industry and increase the competitiveness of key products in the Egyptian pharmaceutical market while expanding their regional and international market reach through promising strategic partnerships.

