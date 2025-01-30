The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Burjeel Holdings have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Arab Health 2025. The agreement paves the way for a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to advanced oncology care across Africa, particularly in developing a comprehensive Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) programme.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Maha Ibrahim, Head of the Secretariat of Specialised Medical Centres at the Egyptian Ministry of Health; and John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, in the presence of Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population of Egypt; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors of Burjeel Holdings; and Safeer Ahamed, Group Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The collaboration will develop a dedicated strategy to address and reduce the backlog of BMT patients in Egypt, ensuring timely access to life-saving procedures.

Under this initiative, Burjeel Holdings will establish a world-class transplant unit in Egypt. The programme will integrate proven protocols, advanced treatment methodologies, and multidisciplinary clinical approaches to enhance patient care and improve transplant success rates.

Comprehensive training for adult and pediatric BMT programmes will be provided, empowering physicians, nurses, lab technicians, and support services in Egypt.

The training will include hands-on experience in cutting-edge transplant techniques, post-transplant care, and multidisciplinary patient management, ensuring that local medical professionals are equipped with the latest advancements in BMT care.

Furthermore, the MoU paves the way for a research partnership between the Health Ministry and BMC, focusing on pioneering cancer treatments such as CAR-T cell therapy.