Egypt - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), alongside the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, has played a pivotal role in the development of key healthcare facilities at Ain Shams Medical City, one of the nation’s foremost healthcare hubs.

In alignment with the state’s vision to enhance the capabilities of university hospitals—essential pillars of public healthcare services—the banking sector has contributed significantly to the establishment of a neonatal incubator unit at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital and a newly expanded Emergency Department at the Children’s Hospital.

These newly inaugurated units mark a significant milestone in the hospital’s growth.

The CBE, a consistent supporter of this initiative, expressed its commitment during the recent inauguration ceremony, which was attended by key dignitaries including Prof. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population; Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; and several officials from Ain Shams University and the medical sector.

Hassan Abdalla, Governor of the CBE, emphasized the critical role of the banking sector in supporting healthcare development across Egypt. This effort aligns with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s vision to ensure a better quality of life for citizens, especially the most vulnerable, by continuously improving services in vital sectors such as healthcare and education.

The banking sector’s contributions include equipping the neonatal incubators unit at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, which handles over 13,000 deliveries annually.

The support has expanded the unit’s capacity from 24 to 70 incubators, enabling the hospital to care for up to 700 newborns per year, a significant increase from 222.

Additionally, the establishment of a new Emergency Unit for Children and a Blood Transfusion Center has enhanced the hospital’s ability to serve a broader range of patients, including those with serious conditions such as cancer and blood disorders.

As a result, the number of emergency stretcher beds increased from 9 to 25, and the blood transfusion mobile units now accommodate 45 beds, up from 12. The annual number of patients served has doubled, from 36,000 to 72,000.

Furthermore, the CBE has been a leading contributor to the broader development of Ain Shams Medical City, as part of a Presidential initiative outlined in April 2021. This includes major upgrades to the Model Emergency Hospital, Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, and procurement of advanced medical devices, all aimed at transforming the area into a state-of-the-art medical city. The CBE’s continuous support underscores its dedication to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that the public receives the best possible care.

